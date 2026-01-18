Border 2 Star Cast Age Gap: Sunny Deol, Mona Singh To Varun Dhawan, Medha Rana Check Here

Border 2 is the sequel to 1997 blockbuster 'Border.' Just like the first movie, this one will also cover the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The trailer shows four couples; let's check out their age gaps between on-screen couples Sunny Deol Mona Singh and others

In 'Border 2,' Sunny Deol plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler. 68-year-old Sunny's wife is played by 44-year-old Mona Singh, who is 24 years younger than him.

38-year-old Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. His wife is played by Medha Rana. At 26, Medha is 12 years younger than Varun.

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, plays Indian Navy officer Lt. Commander M. S. Rawat. 30-year-old Ahan's wife is played by Aanya Singh, who is 33 and 3 years older.

In 'Border 2,' 42-year-old Diljit Dosanjh plays IAF Flight Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. His wife is played by Sonam Bajwa, who is 6 years younger at 36.

'Border 2' is produced by J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹230 crore. It will release on January 23, 2026.