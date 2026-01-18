Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol: Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Wife Pooja And Sons Karan, Rajveer

The trailer for Sunny Deol's Border 2 is out! The movie is set to hit theaters on January 23. This star-studded film is produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Krishna Kumar. On this occasion, let's get to know about Sunny Deol's family

FYI, Sunny Deol's wife is Pooja Deol. She stays out of the spotlight. Born in 1957 to an Indian dad and a British mom, her real name is Linda.

Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja, is a homemaker and a talented writer. She wrote the story for 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and has reportedly turned down several job offers.

Pooja and Sunny Deol got married in 1984, a year after his Bollywood debut. They had a traditional Punjabi wedding but kept it a secret for a long time and lived apart.

Sunny Deol is the father of two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol. Both have tried their luck in films but were unsuccessful. They haven't been seen in a movie for a long time.

Sunny Deol's son, Karan, married Drisha Acharya in 2023. Drisha is from a film family, the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy. She works at an event company.