KGMU 'Love Jihad' Case: STF Probes Under CM Yogi's Watch, Says Panel

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan on Thursday said the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at King George's Medical University (KGMU) is under active investigation, with the Special Task Force (STF) probing the matter under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Stressing that the issue is "not trivial" and involves serious allegations of love jihad and organised religious conversion, Chauhan asserted that the facts emerging so far point towards a larger criminal network rather than the actions of a lone individual.

Commission's Stance on Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said the investigation was already underway, and there was no immediate requirement for filing a separate FIR related to sloganeering during the recent controversy at the university. "This is a matter of investigation, and the investigation is already underway. The STF is looking into it. Once the probe is complete, the matter will resolve itself," she said, adding that the Chief Minister is receiving regular updates on the developments.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Bisht Yadav's visit to KGMU, Chauhan said Aparna had gone to the campus to gather information and had no direct role in the investigation. "She went there to collect information. When she did not get it, her supporters might have raised slogans, but I do not think there is any need for an FIR in this regard," she said.

'Larger Criminal Network' Suspected

Chauhan underlined the seriousness of the allegations against the accused, identified as Dr Rameez, stating that multiple indicators suggest his involvement went beyond isolated misconduct. "The situation cannot be taken lightly. It involves love jihad and religious conversion. Rameez had connections that extended far and wide. There are many things which indicate that he was not a petty criminal. A gang appears to have been operating for a long time, in what manner and to what extent is now slowly coming out," she said, adding that arrests have already taken place as the investigation progresses.

KGMU Takes Action

Meanwhile, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sonia Nityanand confirmed that the accused student has been found guilty as per the Vishakha Committee report and will not be allowed to continue his course at the university.

Speaking to ANI, she said the Chief Minister was briefed about the committee's findings after the university sought time to present the report. "As per the Vishakha Committee report, the accused student has been found guilty, and the KGMU administration has decided that he cannot continue his course here," she said.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy had escalated on January 9 after Aparna Bisht Yadav alleged that the KGMU administration obstructed her visit and attempted to suppress complaints of sexual harassment by women doctors. She maintained that her visit pertained not only to the case involving Dr Rameez but also to two other serious complaints brought to the commission's notice earlier. (ANI)

