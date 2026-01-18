Lucknow Weather LATEST Forecast: Cold Morning, Smog And Poor Air Quality Today

Lucknow's forecast for January 16: Brace for a smoggy day with very unhealthy air. See full details on max/min temperatures, wind speed, and visibility.

Lucknow is expected to have smoggy conditions on Friday, January 16. Air quality is likely to be very unhealthy, and the smog will reduce visibility and make the day feel uncomfortable, especially outdoors.

Max temperature: 19°C

Min temperature: 6°C

The maximum temperature will be around 19°C, while the minimum will drop to about 6°C. This means the morning will be very cold, and the afternoon will remain cool.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 20°C. Even with this, the cold air and poor air conditions will make the weather feel chilly through most of the day.

On January 16, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:56 am and set at about 5:35 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.

Winds from the west-northwest will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the early morning and evening hours.