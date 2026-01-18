Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions, Mild Nights Expected Across State

Dry conditions expected across the state with mild night temperatures. North and South Interior Karnataka likely to remain dry, while Coastal districts see stable weather. Lowest temperature recorded at 15.8°C in Bidar plains.

Meteorological sources indicate that temperatures across parts of North Karnataka and Malnad are expected to return closer to normal tonight. While daytime temperatures have been above average, residents in these regions can expect a cooler night with comfortable conditions.

Among the plains of Karnataka, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 15.8°C. This is significantly cooler compared to surrounding districts, offering some respite from the daytime heat. Night temperatures in other parts of North Interior Karnataka are also expected to remain moderate.

The forecast suggests that dry weather will prevail over all districts of North Interior Karnataka, with clear skies dominating the region. The absence of rainfall is expected to provide favourable conditions for agriculture and outdoor activities while maintaining overall dryness across the plains.

Similarly, South Interior Karnataka is expected to witness dry weather throughout the day, ensuring stable conditions for residents. Coastal Karnataka districts are also forecast to experience dry conditions, with no significant rainfall expected in the region over the next 24 hours.