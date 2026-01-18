Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave And Freezing Temperatures Across Cities

Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for January 16. Expect mild winter days in Prayagraj and Kanpur but beware of poor air quality in Ghaziabad and Agra.

Uttar Pradesh will see calm winter weather on Friday, January 16. Most places will have hazy sunshine or cloudy skies. Days will feel mild, while nights stay cold. Air quality may be poor in some cities, so people should take care. Check detailed report below.

Prayagraj will enjoy filtered sunshine with a thin mist in the air. The maximum temperature will be around 21°C, and the minimum will dip to 7°C. Afternoon conditions may feel slightly warmer, with the real feel temperature close to 22°C.

Ghaziabad is likely to stay under grey skies for most of the day. The highest temperature will be near 20°C, while the lowest will be around 7°C. Air quality will be very unhealthy, making the air heavy and uncomfortable.

Agra will see dull conditions with smoggy air. Day temperatures will rise to about 21°C, and the night temperature will fall to nearly 6°C. The weather will feel mild, but very unhealthy air quality may reduce visibility.

Kanpur will experience pale sunshine mixed with light fog. The maximum temperature will touch 21°C, and the minimum will settle around 6°C. The day will feel pleasant, though early hours may remain chilly.

Varanasi will have muted sunshine during the day. The highest temperature is expected to be 21°C, while the lowest will be close to 7°C. The city will feel slightly warm in the afternoon, with cool and calm conditions later on.