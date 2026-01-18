Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will This Severe Chill End In Bengal? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal is in the grip of a strong winter spell, bringing chilly winds, foggy mornings, and dipping temperatures across north and south Bengal. Here's the latest weather update on how long the cold will last

Bengal continues to experience a strong winter phase. Northerly winds are dominating the state, keeping temperatures low from north to south. South Bengal, including Kolkata, Salt Lake and Dumdum, is cold but slightly less intense compared to district interiors. Rural and suburban areas are feeling sharper winter bites. North Bengal remains bitterly cold, with Darjeeling hills, Dooars, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Malda all experiencing low temperatures despite a minor rise in hill-region readings. Overall, dry weather is allowing cold winds to flow freely, intensifying the chill.

Dense fog is expected to continue across many districts. The Meteorological Office has issued fog warnings, noting that visibility may drop below 50 metres in some areas during early mornings. This can affect road travel and daily commuting. People are advised to remain cautious while driving or stepping out in the morning hours. Foggy conditions combined with cold winds will keep the winter feel strong for the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current cold and dry conditions will persist until Sunday. From January 19, a slight rise in temperature is expected. However, the weather will still feel cold until around January 23. From January 24 onward, temperatures will gradually increase. The department further states that winter will begin to withdraw in the first week of February, after which the season will end quickly.