Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Fog To Continue In The Capital Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: What will be the effect of cold, fog, and cold wave in Delhi on Jan 16, 2026? Will the temperature rise now or will the cold persist? Read the full weather update

On Jan 16, 2026, Delhiites won't get full relief from the biting cold. While temps might slightly improve, the morning and night chill will persist. Min temps around 7-8°C, max near 20°C.

Since early Jan, Delhi-NCR has faced a cold wave and dense fog. By Jan 15, temps dropped to 2.9°C, the season's coldest. Dense fog may reduce visibility to 50m on Jan 16.

The Met Dept has issued a yellow alert for Delhi due to the cold wave. Wind speeds of 10-15 km/h will make it feel colder. Humidity at 70-80% will add to the discomfort.

A gradual change in weather may be seen from Jan 17. Temps will rise, with highs reaching 23-25°C. Relief is expected on Jan 18. However, rain is possible after Jan 20.

Cold and fog increase risks of respiratory issues, especially for kids and the elderly. AQI remains 'very poor'. Experts suggest relief from cold may come after Jan 25.