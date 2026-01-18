Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: Will Today Be Sunny Or Foggy? Check Forecast

Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: How clear will the weather be in Bhopal on January 16, 2026? Will there be morning fog and a chance of rain later? Get the temperature and full weather report

On Jan 16, 2026, Bhopal's weather will be mostly clear. Light morning fog may reduce visibility. Min temp around 8°C, max 25°C. The sun will bring relief from the cold.

After morning, Bhopal's weather will clear up with strong sun. Light winds at 10 km/h. The cold will return at night. 80% humidity will make mornings and evenings feel extra chilly.

Weather experts say the cold spell in Madhya Pradesh continues. Temps have dropped in districts like Shahdol and Katni. Nights in Bhopal are cold, and fog is disrupting train services.

Cold winds can increase colds and allergies. Doctors advise drinking warm water, taking steam, and wearing warm clothes. Drive slowly in fog and use lights. Protect kids and the elderly.

Changes in Bhopal's weather are expected. Clouds will appear from Jan 17, with temps rising to 27°C. Light rain is possible by Jan 20. The average January temp is 14-26°C.