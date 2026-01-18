Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued Check Forecast

Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: How dense will the fog be and how cold will it get in Kanpur on January 16, 2026? Will it affect trains and flights? Get the full weather update

On Jan 16, 2026, the cold and fog will persist in Kanpur. The city will be engulfed in dense fog in the morning, which might cause problems for people. The minimum temperature could be between 7-9°C, while the daytime temp might reach 20-23°C. However, the chill will feel more intense due to cold winds.

On Friday morning, dense fog in Kanpur could reduce visibility to about 50 meters, affecting road and rail traffic. Some light sun will appear as the day goes on, but cold winds from the northwest will keep the chill going. Wind speed is expected to be 10-15 km/h.

Due to a western disturbance, moisture will remain in the air, causing mist and a biting cold. The good news is there's no warning for rain or hail in Kanpur. At night, the temperature could drop sharply to around 9°C, making the cold feel even more intense. Humidity levels will also be high.

Fog and cold winds can worsen respiratory issues, coughs, and allergies. Doctors advise wearing warm clothes, taking steam, and avoiding going out in the cold. Travelers should be extra cautious. Drive slowly on highways in the morning and use fog lights. Train and flight delays are also likely.

The cold and fog can also affect Rabi crops. Dew on wheat and mustard crops might increase the risk of fungus. Experts suggest holding off on irrigation and not burning smoke in fields. Vegetable growers are advised to monitor market prices.