Nigerian Delegate Praises CSPOC, Calls For Concrete Guidance On AI

Nigerian Delegate Hails 'Captivating' Conference, Calls for AI Guidance

Chairperson of Nigerian Delegation, Ayokunle Ibrahim Isiaka hailed the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), 2026, as a "deeply captivating" and called for concrete guidance on AI. Speaking with ANI, Isiaka said, "...I don't know if this is the largest number of members from participating countries you've had recently. Even from the House of Commons, I could see all of them there. I'm highly excited and deeply captivated by the program's arrangements... Many subjects are also mentioned. Look at AI and robotics... We can use it to advance many things... it can also be used to destroy many things. I'm afraid... efforts must be taken, concrete guidance must be adopted, especially in this program..."

He further said, "Then, women's inclusion... and youth... Then the global economy and other areas of human endeavour have been so encapsulated and put into the program. We are now receiving diverse opinions and advice from nearly every nook and cranny of the world... Whatever the outcome, we are able to walk the talk, measure progress, and review our strengths. If there are some weaknesses, we go back and address them... By the time we have another two or three sessions. Definitely, the Commonwealth meeting has achieved more than 100% of its aims, objectives, and goals."

Lok Sabha Speaker Holds Bilateral Talks

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with Speakers of Parliaments of various Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth being hosted by Parliament of India and discussed the role of CSPOC in strengthening parliamentary cooperation, democratic values and people-to-people ties.

Interaction with UK House of Commons Speaker

Om Birla said he had an engaging interaction with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. "Highlighted India's focus on AI, science and technology-driven research and innovation. Informed that several UK universities are coming to India and reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing two-way investment, including increased FDI flows between India and the UK," he said in a post on X.(ANI)

