Vitamin D Deficiency Warning: 8 Early Symptoms You Should Know

Vitamin D deficiency can quietly affect your health long before serious problems appear. Recognizing these eight early symptoms can help you take timely action and prevent long-term complications.

Let's look at some signs your body shows when you're low on vitamin D.

Bone pain, pain in bones and muscles, muscle weakness, arm and leg pain, toothache, and back pain are all signs of vitamin D deficiency.

Feeling overly tired and weak even after getting enough rest could point to a vitamin D deficiency.

Constant sneezing, colds, and fevers are signs of low immunity. Vitamin D deficiency can cause a weakened immune system.

Wounds that take a long time to heal are a symptom that indicates a vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D deficiency can potentially cause your skin to become dry.

Itchy skin and skin that looks older than it is can be due to a vitamin D deficiency.

Some people may also experience hair loss due to a vitamin D deficiency.

Depression, anxiety, and mood swings can also be caused by a vitamin D deficiency.

If you notice the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose. Be sure to consult a doctor.