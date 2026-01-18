How Many Eggs Can You Eat In A Day? Nutritionists Explain For Maximum Health Benefits

Eggs are a food rich in protein. Health experts say that eating one or two eggs daily as part of a balanced diet is considered safe.

Eggs are rich in protein. Experts say eating one or two daily is safe. Rich in Omega DHA, EPA, D3, B12, selenium, A, and E, they boost brain health, immunity, and heart health.

They also provide essential micronutrients like iron, zinc, and choline for metabolism and cognitive function. Eaten daily in moderation, eggs are very healthy.

Many believe eating too many eggs raises bad cholesterol. This is because egg yolks are high in cholesterol. One egg yolk contains about 200 mg of cholesterol.

A study in the journal Heart says eating one egg daily reduces heart disease risk by 11%. It also lowers the risk of stroke for these individuals.

For healthy adults with normal cholesterol and no heart disease risk, eating one to two whole eggs a day is safe. Active people or athletes might eat up to three daily.

Eggs contain choline, a nutrient that supports the brain, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health.

Doctors suggest people with heart disease, diabetes, or high LDL cholesterol limit egg yolks, reduce weekly egg intake, or opt for egg whites instead.