India, Sri Lanka Navy Talks Focus On Strengthening Maritime Security

The 13th edition of the Indian Sri Lankan Navy staff talks concluded on Wednesday in Colombo, where discussions were held on strengthening established bilateral engagements, enhancing ongoing cooperation and collaborative pursuits towards maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, as per the Indian Navy. In a post on X, the Indian Navy said that the staff talks were co-chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) and RAdm Ruwan Rupasena, Director General Training of the Sri Lankan Navy. 13th Edition of #IndianNavy - #SriLankaNavy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on #14Jan 26 at Colombo. Co-chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) and RAdm Ruwan Rupasena, Director General Training, @srilanka_navy. Talks focused on strengthening established bilateral... twitter/vIuweyR24E - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 15, 2026

India and Sri Lanka enjoy strong defence relationship pillared on close linkages between our militaries guided by commonality of security concerns and challenges. As per the MEA, defence cooperation with Sri Lanka encompasses training, joint exercises, supply of military equipment, high-level bilateral visits, bilateral goodwill visits by Navy and Coast Guard ships.

Army Chief Discusses Bilateral Defence Cooperation

On January 8, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka, to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations. Their talks focused on strengthening strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and assessing the region's current geostrategic landscape. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS held discussions with Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka. The interaction focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement including cooperation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and reinforcing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability & enduring defence partnership," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This meeting followed the India-Sri Lanka Army-to-Army Staff talks, held at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi on January 8. The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, discussed how to enhance interoperability between the two armies, strengthen defence ties, and deepen their broader defence partnership. Both sides agreed to continue their efforts to foster a strong India-Sri Lanka relationship to advance regional security.

Earlier, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official visit to the island nation, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Pawan. (ANI)

