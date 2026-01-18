Army Day: Rajnath Singh Hails Forces' Action In Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with troops at Jaipur Military Station on the occasion of Army Day and lauded the armed forces for their action against Pakistani terrorists during Operation Sindoor.

Rajnath Singh Lauds Army's Valour

Highlighting the legacy of Rajasthan's valour, Rajnath Singh said, "Rajasthan is not just a beautiful land, it is a source of inspiration for valour. The enthusiasm of our armed forces is growing. In your eyes, I see that sharpness and confidence which are the true identity of the army."

"You guard the nation's borders in every season and under every circumstance. Whether it is severe cold or extreme heat, our army stands firm in every situation," said the Defence Minister, interacting with army personnel.

Adapting to Changing Threats

Referring to the changing global circumstances in the present time, Rajnath Singh said, "There is no need to explain today's global situation to you. Threats no longer come only face-to-face; they also come silently. In such times, it is essential to be wise and vigilant. You have adapted yourselves in every era and continuously improved."

Operation Sindoor: A Changed Army Strategy

"Operation Sindoor is an example of this changed army strategy. The way you have upgraded yourselves is commendable. It is because of your bravery that the enemy dared not make any misadventure. The restraint and valour you displayed were unparalleled. The courage with which you took action against Pakistani terrorists was beyond even their imagination. You demonstrated your might using indigenous weapons. In the times to come, self-reliance is our necessity," the Defence Minister said.

Details of the Counter-Terror Operation

The Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025 against terror camps and Pakistani military bases in Pakistan, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrrorists in the name of religion.

India's Push for Self-Reliance in Defence

The Defence Minister also noted that, "It is a matter of pride that India has now moved forward on the path of self-reliance in the defence sector. We are seeing the results of ten years of hard work. Domestic defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Defence exports have grown from Rs 1,000 crore to nearly Rs 25,000 crore."

Significance of Army Day

Every year, January 15 is commemorated as 'Army Day' to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)