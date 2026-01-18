Ford Contemplating Deal With Chinese Rival BYD As It Seeks To Scale Hybrids: Report

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly in talks with BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF) about a potential partnership involving the use of the Chinese player's batteries in Ford's hybrid vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the talks are continuing and might not culminate in a deal. The two carmakers are reportedly discussing how a potential partnership would work, and are considering ideas including Ford importing batteries from BYD to non-U.S. factories.

Ford shares edged up 0.4% at the time of writing.

