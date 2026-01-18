Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ford Contemplating Deal With Chinese Rival BYD As It Seeks To Scale Hybrids: Report

Ford Contemplating Deal With Chinese Rival BYD As It Seeks To Scale Hybrids: Report


2026-01-18 01:04:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly in talks with BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF) about a potential partnership involving the use of the Chinese player's batteries in Ford's hybrid vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the talks are continuing and might not culminate in a deal. The two carmakers are reportedly discussing how a potential partnership would work, and are considering ideas including Ford importing batteries from BYD to non-U.S. factories.

Ford shares edged up 0.4% at the time of writing. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110612714



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search