Is Amit Shah Eating Peanuts? Priyank Kharge On Aadhaar For Bangladeshis

Kharge questions Centre over Aadhaar for Bangladeshis

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday hit back at allegations that Aadhaar cards are being issued to Bangladeshis in exchange for Rs 1,500, questioning how they are entering the country in the first place, pointing to the central government's responsibility for border security, a portfolio held by Amit Shah.

Speaking with ANI, he pointed fingers at the BJP, asking if guarding the border is the job of Home Minister G Parameshwara or if Amit Shah is "eating peanuts."

"First, tell us how Bangladeshis are entering the country at all. Is guarding the border the job of G Parameshwara? Is Amit Shah eating peanuts or what?" questioned Kharge.

The comments were made amid ongoing political friction, with Kharge accusing the state BJP of avoiding its duty as an opposition party and focusing on trivial issues rather than matters of state or national importance.

Kharge alleged that Bangladeshis are crossing through BJP-ruled states to reach Karnataka and that a BJP former MLA in Mahadevapura conducted a "public awareness campaign."

"How are they crossing BJP-ruled states and reaching Karnataka? In Mahadevapura, a BJP former MLA conducted a so-called public awareness campaign. It has already come on national channels that Bangladeshis obtained Aadhaar cards and voted for the BJP. You should ask these questions to BJP MLAs and the BJP leadership, not to us," he added.

Kharge said such questions should be directed at BJP MLAs and the party leadership, not at the Karnataka government.

Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao' agitation

Earlier, the Karnataka Minister HK Patil condemned the Centre's decision to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), describing it as "draconian"."It is unfortunate that the government of India has repealed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is one of the draconian decisions the Government of India has made, which is to repeal MGNREGA," Patil said.

He said the Act had ensured the right to work for rural citizens.

"MGNREGA was giving the right to work to the people, but the central government has snatched that right from people, particularly those agricultural labourers, labourers who were dwelling in rural areas," he said.

The Congress party had on Saturday announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

Nationwide Protest Campaign Details

Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee had approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram"."Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee offices," he said.

"District-level press conferences will be held on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," Venugopal added.

As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30.

"Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Venugopal said. He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned.

"On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said.

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6," Venugopal said.

"This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

