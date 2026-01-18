Blackrock Stock Rises Pre-Market: Record Inflows Drive Q4 Revenue Beat

BlackRock (BLK) stock jumped 2.5% in premarket trading on Thursday, after the firm reported a strong fourth-quarter (Q4) top line, highlighted by record asset inflow, as revenue rose 19% to $7 billion, well above Wall Street estimates of $6.49 billion, according to Fiscal data.

Assets under management climbed to $14 trillion, driven by a record $698 billion of net inflows for the year, including $342 billion in the fourth quarter. BLK shares jumped 2.5% in premarket trading

However, net income declined 33% to $1.13 billion, or $7.16 per share on a diluted basis. This was significantly below Street estimates of $12.26 per share.

BlackRock returned $5 billion to shareholders in 2025, including $1.6 billion through share buybacks, and approved a dividend of $5.73 per share, payable on March 24, 2026.

“BlackRock enters 2026 with accelerating momentum across our entire platform, coming off the strongest year and quarter of net inflows in our history. Clients entrusted us with $698 billion of new assets in 2025, powering 9% organic base fee growth. And we ended the year with backto-back quarters of double-digit organic base fee growth, including 12% in the fourth quarter,” said Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO of the firm.

