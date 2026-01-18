Why Beer Bottles Are Green Or Brown? Here's The Science Behind The Fact

Beer bottles are usually green or brown for a scientific reason. These colors protect beer from sunlight, prevent spoilage, and help maintain its taste and aroma, ensuring the drink stays fresh and enjoyable.

Beer is most commonly sold in bottles and cans, and glass bottles are usually brown or green. This color choice is not about style alone. There is a strong scientific reason behind it, linked to how sunlight affects beer's flavor, smell, and overall quality over time.

In earlier times, beer was stored in clay vessels and later in clear glass bottles. As transportation increased, brewers noticed a problem. Beer exposed to sunlight began to change quickly, developing an unpleasant smell and taste, especially during long journeys under the sun.

The main reason lies in hops, a key beer ingredient that adds bitterness and aroma. When ultraviolet rays hit beer, they react with hop compounds and create a strong“skunky” smell. This chemical reaction makes beer taste spoiled, even if it is still fresh.

Brown glass was found to block most harmful UV rays, protecting beer from sunlight damage. This helped preserve flavor and freshness, making brown bottles the best option. Over time, they became the standard choice for breweries around the world.

Green bottles became common during World War II due to shortages of brown glass. Although they offer less protection, consumers grew used to the look. Clear bottles are rarely used because they offer almost no UV protection, causing beer to spoil much faster.