India One Of World's Fastest-Growing Economies, Says Om Birla At CSPOC

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is increasingly being looked at for guidance in addressing global challenges.

Addressing the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Birla said the event aims to provide a crucial platform for lawmakers to exchange best practices, new initiatives, and experiences related to parliamentary democracy, at a time when democratic institutions worldwide are facing rapid technological and social change.

India's Democratic Journey

Highlighting India's democratic journey, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that over the past seven decades, Parliament and State Legislatures have strengthened democracy through people-centric policies and welfare-oriented laws. He also underlined the role of India's impartial and transparent electoral system in ensuring broad citizen participation and deepening public trust.

Addressing delegates, including 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries and four semi-autonomous parliaments, Birla said India, known as the "Mother of Democracy," continues to strengthen democratic dialogue, cooperation, and shared values through its robust parliamentary traditions.

Navigating Technology in Democracy

Birla noted that Parliament and the government have jointly repealed outdated laws and enacted time-relevant, public-interest legislation, enabling India to move steadily towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation. Referring to the growing influence of technology, he said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have enhanced the efficiency of democratic institutions but have also created serious challenges, including misinformation, violence, crime and social polarisation.

Calling ethical AI and accountable social media the "need of the hour," Birla urged balanced policy responses to prevent misuse while harnessing technology for democratic good. He expressed confidence that the conference would produce concrete policy recommendations and a clear roadmap for the responsible use of AI and social media in legislatures.

Digitalising India's Legislatures

The Speaker said the use of AI is steadily increasing in India's Parliament and State Legislatures, with legislative work moving towards paperless processes. He added that efforts are underway to connect all legislative institutions through a common digital platform, setting new benchmarks in transparency and efficiency.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Birla said, the initiative to digitally integrate legislatures is a significant step towards democratic empowerment.

Enhancing Public Trust in Parliaments

He added that the conference would also deliberate on strengthening institutional impartiality, enhancing public trust, and preserving the dignity and credibility of parliaments, expressing confidence that its outcomes would help legislatures address contemporary democratic challenges. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)