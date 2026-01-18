Jay Shah Wishes Teams Luck As U-19 Men's World Cup Kicks Off Thursday

U-19 World Cup Begins in Zimbabwe and Namibia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah wished Under-19 players luck as the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The 2026 edition will take place from January 15 to February 6 and will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. In an X post, Jay Shah wrote, "Wishing all the teams and players best of luck in the @ICC Under-19 Men's @cricketworldcup starting on January 15 across host countries Zimbabwe and Namibia. Our youth events have long been the pathway for some of cricket's biggest stars, and I am sure that will be the case again."

The India Under-19 team will kick off its campaign for the record-extending sixth ICC U19 World Cup title against the USA in Bulawayo on Thursday, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.

India's Formidable Campaign Lead-Up

Leading up to the U19 World Cup, the Indian team has won 16 Youth ODIs and lost just five, with a fantastic win percentage of over 76. Heading into the tournament, they have the best win-loss ratio at 3.2.

Leading India's batting is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 973 runs in Youth ODIs at an average of 54.05, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171. His strike rate is over 164, and he is one of the most dangerous batters heading into the tournament.

Leading up to the tournament, India U19 has won five of six series, with a 3-0 clean sweep at home against Australia, a tightly fought 3-2 win over England in the UK, and a 3-0 series win against Australia as highlights. They also secured a 3-0 series win in South Africa.

Quest for Redemption After Past Disappointments

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cups have not been India's strongest tournaments, as they lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in a one-sided final last year and to Bangladesh Under-19 by 59 runs in 2024.

Team India, also lost by 79 runs to Australia in the U19 WC 2024 final, courtesy a fine spell from Mahli Beardman (3/15), which restricted India to 174 all out in chase of 254, will be aiming for revenge, while the Australian unit, led by Oliver Peake, would be aiming to level India with a fifth title win.

