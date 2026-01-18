Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Final Numbers: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Starrer Fails

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Final Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama failed to create box office magic. Despite a festive release and star power, the film wrapped its theatrical run with modest earnings

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggled right from its opening weekend. Releasing during Christmas, the film faced intense competition from the action spectacle Dhurandhar and Hollywood blockbuster Avatar Fire and Ash. This clash limited screen space and audience attention.

As per industry tracking estimates, the film earned only Rs 2 lakh on Day 15, closing its domestic theatrical run at approximately Rs 32.95 crore. Worldwide, the total stood near Rs 49.5 crore. The sharp weekday drops indicated weak word-of-mouth, preventing any recovery after the opening weekend.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Namah Pictures. Direction was handled by Sameer Vidwans, known for Satyaprem Ki Katha. This project marked Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with Dharma Productions and his second partnership with Sameer Vidwans and Namah Pictures.

Alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the supporting cast includes Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. The film released theatrically on Christmas 2025 and carries a runtime of 145 minutes and 41 seconds.

The narrative follows two strangers who meet on vacation and begin living together. Their friendship blossoms into romance before events take a tragic turn. While the premise aimed for emotional depth, it did not generate strong audience excitement.

Another factor behind the underwhelming performance is the declining theatrical pull of romantic comedies in recent years. Despite a popular cast and holiday release advantage, the genre failed to attract large crowds, resulting in an early box office slowdown.