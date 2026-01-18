Bandland 2026 Music Festival In Bengaluru Cancelled Here's Why

If you're excited to attend the Bandland music festival this February, this update may disappoint you. The music festival, set to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026 in Bengaluru, will no longer be conducted.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live shared the update via a post on their official Instagram handle. "Bandland Fam, this one hurts to share. Bandland 2026, scheduled for February 14 & 15, will not be going ahead as planned," the note read.

Reason Behind Cancellation

The development comes after Muse, one of the headlining acts, cancelled their tour. "Muse, one of our headliners, has had to cancel their upcoming tour due to unforeseen circumstances, which includes their performance at Bandland. We completely respect their decision and send them love. With the festival just a month away and our commitment to delivering the kind of uncompromised live experience Bandland stands for, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's edition in the interest of preserving the experience we set out to deliver. We know this is disappointing news, it is for us too and we're incredibly grateful for your trust, patience and love for Bandland," the note further read.

Full Refund for Ticket Holders

The organisers also promised a full refund to ticket holders. "All ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund, which will be processed within 8-10 working days to the original mode of payment for Bandland add-ons from other events will also be processed. More details will be communicated directly to customers you for standing by us and being part of the Bandland community," the note concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)