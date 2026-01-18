Himachal Pradesh: 5 Senior IPS Officers Promoted To Director General

HP Govt Promotes 5 IPS Officers to DG Rank

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the promotion of five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 1995 and 1996 batches to the rank of Director General (DG) in Level-16 of the pay matrix.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Home, the Governor has approved the promotions on the recommendation of the Screening Committee.

The officers have been promoted to Level-16 of the pay matrix (₹2,05,400-₹2,24,400) with effect from January 1, 2026.

Promoted Officers Named

The officers promoted include Satinder Pal Singh (1995 batch) and N Venugopal (1995 batch), both currently on central deputation. Their promotions have been granted on a proforma basis.

Among the 1996 batch officers, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, presently serving as Additional Director General-cum-Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh, has been promoted on a regular basis.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, presently posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, and Abhishek Trivedi, serving as Additional Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Himachal Pradesh, have also been promoted on a regular basis.

The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

CM Sukhu Announces State Nutrition Policy

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of the Department of Health Safety and Regulation, said the state government would formulate a State Nutrition Policy to ensure the availability of balanced and nutritious food for vulnerable groups, including children, adolescent girls and expectant and lactating mothers.

Strengthening Food Safety Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat would be upgraded with world-class, high-end technology to ensure precise analysis and greater efficiency.

To ensure quality and timely testing of food items, he said regional laboratories would be established in the first phase at Baddi, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla, followed by similar laboratories in all districts in the second phase.

He further said nutritional surveillance in the state would be strengthened, with food items tested and their nutritional content profiled and mapped. The department has been directed to conduct regular testing of food provided under schemes such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), Anganwadi services, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. (ANI)

