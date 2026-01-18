Saudi Arabia Makes History Growing Rare White Strawberries, Third Country Globally

Farmers in Hail, Saudi Arabia, have successfully grown rare white strawberries, making the country the third in the world to do so. The hybrid fruit ripens in 30 days and adds value to agriculture.

Farmers in the Hail region of Saudi Arabia have successfully grown a rare variety of white strawberries, marking a historic achievement. This unique crop highlights the country's efforts to diversify its agricultural sector and introduces a high-value fruit that could strengthen both domestic production and export opportunities.

The cultivation of white strawberries adds significant value to Saudi Arabia's agricultural diversification. By introducing rare and premium fruits, farmers are exploring new markets, increasing crop variety, and encouraging innovation in modern farming techniques, contributing to the long-term growth and sustainability of the nation's agricultural industry.

Saudi Arabia has become the third country globally to commercially produce white strawberries, following the United States and Japan. These strawberries are rare due to their unique taste, high market value, and distinctive appearance, making them a prized commodity for both local consumers and international markets seeking exotic produce.

This white strawberry is a hybrid created by pollinating the female flowers of red strawberries with male pineapple flowers. The experimental variety ripens quickly, taking approximately 30 days from flowering to harvest, offering a fast-growing option for farmers aiming for higher yields and a premium crop within a short period.

The experimental cultivation began in Hail under an agreement with the University of Florida. Advanced irrigation methods, controlled farming techniques, and research-based cultivation practices were employed to ensure successful growth, demonstrating the potential of modern agricultural technology in producing exotic and high-value crops in Saudi Arabia.

The harvest of the white strawberries was inaugurated by Hail's provincial governor, Emir Abdulaziz bin Saud, at the Hail Strawberry Garden. The ceremony celebrated the successful production of this rare fruit and highlighted Saudi Arabia's commitment to agricultural innovation, drawing attention to both local and international media.

As part of the seventh season of the Hail Strawberry Garden, an exhibition was organized showcasing the white strawberries. Prominent emirs and high-ranking officials attended, acknowledging the significance of this achievement and supporting initiatives that promote research, innovation, and the global reputation of Saudi Arabia's agriculture sector.