Bhopal: 5 Dead, Several Injured In Tractor-Pickup Collision

At least five people died, and several were injured after a tractor trolley collided with a pickup on the outskirts of Bhopal, an official said.

The accident occurred near Vidya Vihar School under the jurisdiction of Berasia police station late on Wednesday night. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

SDM Details the Incident

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM, Berasia) Ashutosh Sharma said, "An accident occurred between a tractor-trolley and a pickup (loading vehicle) near Vidya Vihar School, Berasia, in which five people travelling in the pickup died while several were injured. Those who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Community Health Center, Berasia and at a private hospital. People travelling in the pickup were residents of Sironj in Vidisha district and going to Hoshangabad for family-related rituals. A tractor-trolley was arriving from the Hoshangabad side, and both vehicles collided with each other." Currently, all the injured people are undergoing treatment. Further details will be shared as the situation develops, the officer added.

MLA Assures Support for Victims' Families

Meanwhile, Berasia MLA Vishnu Khatri called the accident unfortunate and said that he would talk to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the financial assistance to the family of the deceased in the incident.

"An unfortunate accident involving a tractor and a loading vehicle happened near Vidya Vihar School that claimed the lives of five people and left several injured. I would talk to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for financial assistance to the family of the deceased and proper treatment of the injured people," Khatri said. He further added that it was a matter of investigation to ascertain the reason for the accident. (ANI)

