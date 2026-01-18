Canada Signals Softer Stance On China, Eyes Economic Diversification

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday signalled a softening in Ottawa's stance towards China, highlighting that the country now operates under a "new government with a new prime minister, a new foreign policy, and a new geopolitical environment."

Responding to a question on whether Canada still views China as a "global disruptive power", Anand emphasised the need to adapt Canada's economic and diplomatic strategies amid shifting global circumstances. "In this moment of economic stress for our country, it is necessary for us to diversify our trading partners and to grow non-US trade by at least 50 per cent over the next 10 years," she said. Anand was speaking to reporters in Beijing as part of the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's delegation during his visit to China, as Ottawa seeks to expand its trade options after Carney called for doubling its "non-US exports over the next decade".

A Pragmatic Approach Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The Canadian Foreign Minister added that Canada will continue its efforts to diversify supply chains while standing firm on national interests, noting that the geopolitical landscape has shifted significantly over recent years, citing changes in both military conflicts and the global economic order. She underscored the country's pragmatic approach towards China under the current government led by PM Carney.

"The work that we will continue to do is to diversify supply chains. While continuing to stand up for Canadian interests at every turn," Anand said, "Over the course of the last few years, the geopolitical environment has changed substantially. Not only in terms of military conflict, but also in terms of the economic environment where the economic order is becoming rewired. As a result of that rewiring, Canada has taken a number of steps under Prime Minister Carney," she added.

Doubling Down on Non-US Exports

This comes days after the Canadian PM called for diversifying the country's trade options by doubling its "non-US exports over the next decade".

"In a shifting global trade landscape, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We're going to double our non-US exports over the next decade -- to secure new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and create tens of thousands of new careers for Canadian workers," Carney said in a post on X on Monday.

Canada is currently facing high tariffs on its exports from the US, with a 35 per cent tariff rate, despite being its largest trade partner. (ANI)

