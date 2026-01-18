Woman Dies By Suicide In Karwar Family Alleges Harassment By JDS Leader's Son

Karwar: The case of a young woman's suicide in the Kadra area of Karwar taluk in Uttara Kannada district has now become a major topic of discussion in political circles. The reason is that the young woman had dreamed of becoming an air hostess and was studying for it. However, she took her own life today due to constant harassment and verbal abuse from a political leader's son. The girl's parents are seeking justice. The deceased woman's family has made serious allegations that the harassment by Chirag Kotharkar, son of JDS leader Chaitra Kotharkar, is the reason for their daughter's suicide.

On January 9, a young woman named Rischel Kristod D'Souza hanged herself at her residence in KPC Colony, Kadra. In this regard, Rischel's mother Reena Kristod D'Souza and father Kristod D'Souza have filed a complaint at the Kadra police station.

Mental harassment for rejecting love proposal

According to the complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, Kristod D'Souza, Chirag Kotharkar from Bada Nandangadda village in the taluk was in constant contact with his daughter via phone calls and WhatsApp, expressing his love for her. When his daughter rejected his proposal, he allegedly mentally harassed her, saying, "There's no point in you living, just die somehow." The complaint states that Rischel, distressed by this constant mental torture, died by suicide.

Young woman had completed her air hostess course

The deceased, Rischel D'Souza, had completed her air hostess (cabin crew) course and was continuing her higher education in Bengaluru. During this time, Chirag Kotharkar allegedly repeatedly called her and pressured her to love him, the family said. "Our daughter had told us about the harassment. We tried to console her many times," the parents said.

WhatsApp chat and video call records available

Significant information regarding this case has been obtained by Asianet Suvarna News. Details of WhatsApp chats and video calls between Rischel and Chirag before the suicide have emerged. It is said that the chats contained messages where Chirag used abusive language and exerted mental pressure. In response to these messages, Rischel had reportedly messaged, "If you speak badly, I will commit suicide." The family also stated that a WhatsApp video call took place shortly before her death, and they have records of it.

Rape allegation, injury marks on the body?

Furthermore, the family has alleged that injury marks were found on the deceased woman's body, raising suspicions of sexual assault. The complaint mentions that the daughter might have taken this step due to the pain of rape and mental torture.

Allegation of police negligence

The Kadra police registered the case on January 10 and have stated that they have begun the investigation. However, the family has expressed outrage that the accused has not been arrested yet despite the complaint. They allege that since the accused has a political background, there is pressure on the police, and the case is being neglected.

Appeal to CM, Home Minister for justice

Rischel D'Souza's family has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the DGP seeking justice. They have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and that justice be served.

Warning of protest if no arrest is made

The family has warned that they will protest in front of the Kadra police station if the arrest of the accused is delayed. This case has now become a major topic of discussion not only in the district but also at the state level. The police have continued their investigation and have stated that further action will be taken based on the chat, call records, and other evidence.