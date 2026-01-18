Malaika Arora Finally Opens Up On Arjun Kapoor Breakup: 'Anger And Hurt Did Exist'

Malaika Arora discussed her separation with Arjun Kapoor, stating, "We all experience rage, upset, and disappointment. However, time ultimately cures all." She mentioned that Arjun is essential to her. They dated in 2018 and split in 2024.

During a talk on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika addressed her split, saying, "I think anger and pain occur at a certain stage or period in your life, and I think everyone does. We are humans, and we all go through stages of rage, frustration, and disappointment. That is just human nature. But as time passes, and the most hackneyed adage is, "Time heals all."

Furthermore, Malaika stated that despite their split, Arjun is still very important to her and an essential part of her life. She went on to say that she does not want to discuss too much about her history or what her future holds since there has already been so much written and published about it that it has practically become a media feeding ground.

She went on to say that her romances have always been in the spotlight, often making headlines. She once stated that her life is much more than just her personal connections, which were becoming too much of a focus.

Arjun revealed his split with Malaika during the Singham Again film promotion in 2024. When the audience yelled Malaika's name and enquired how she was in Marathi, Arjun said, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."