Art Is A Weapon Against Communalism, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Art as a Weapon Against Communalism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that artists should not be seen through the prism of religion, and art is their religion. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam at Thekkinkad Ground in Thrissur.

Vijayan stated that the purpose of art is not only to create a pleasurable experience, but also to give a strong fighting spirit against communalism and division. "With even Christmas celebrations being attacked in the country, one should be vigilant against those who see arts and artists through the prism of religion. The new generation should be able to use art as a weapon to uphold peace and happiness against those who spread hatred," CM stated.

Breaking Barriers of Caste and Religion

CM further added that the function of art is not just to create a blissful experience. "You have to go into the scorching life experiences. The role that art has played in the social system can be understood from history.", he said.

"In the olden days, the arts were often confined to a particular caste or religion. In the days of caste and feudalism, untouchability and untouchability kept people apart. It also affected the arts. The role played by school arts festivals in breaking down the barriers of caste and religion is immense. It is more important to participate in the arts festival than to win prizes. Not only the prize winners, but also those who are not, have grown into great talents in later years. The enjoyment of art is subjective.", CM added.

CM's Silent Gesture at LDF Protest Goes Viral

Earlier on Monday, as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala held a day-long satyagraha protesting what it termed the Centre's "economic blockade" of the State, a silent gesture by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became a major point of public discussion.

Photographs of the Chief Minister holding a coffee mug bearing the words "Love you to the moon and back" during the protest went viral on social media. The phrase had earlier been used by the survivor in the sexual assault case involving MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, after his arrest. Because of this, many people felt the Chief Minister was showing support for the survivor without speaking openly about the case.

The satyagraha, organised here by the LDF government, was aimed at highlighting alleged financial constraints imposed on Kerala by the Centre. Vijayan remained at the protest venue from 10 am to 5 pm and even skipped lunch, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested around midnight on Saturday by the Crime Branch in connection with a rape case registered against him. Earlier, the Nemom police had registered another sexual assault case based on a complaint filed by the same woman. (ANI)

