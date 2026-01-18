Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Iphone 17 Gets Massive Price Cut In India, Best Deal Of The Season

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is kicking off in the country with some awesome deals. One of the best offers is on the iPhone 17, which Apple launched in September 2025. Let's check out the deal Flipkart is offering for the iPhone 17.

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 starts in India on Jan 17. The e-commerce platform will offer discounts on electronics like laptops, smartphones, TWS, and home appliances.

With only a few days left for the sale event to begin, the deals are now live on Flipkart's website. The highlight is the company's announced discounts on the latest iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 (256GB), launched at ₹82,900, is now offered at a discounted price of ₹74,990. This includes price drops, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts. It's available in 5 colors.

Launched in Sept 2025, the iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic Shield 2, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It's a big upgrade from the iPhone 16.

Powered by Apple's A19 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, the iPhone 17 boasts 40% better CPU performance than the iPhone 16. It has a dual rear camera with a 48MP primary shooter.

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 starts Jan 17. Plus members get 24-hour early access. Get 10% off with HDFC cards and up to 15% off with other bank cards.