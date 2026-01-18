Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch ISRO's Untold Story

Space Gen: Chandrayaan is a powerful and deeply human docu-series inspired by real-life events surrounding ISRO's historic Chandrayaan mission. The five-episode series goes beyond rockets and science to explore resilience, leadership, failure, and the quiet courage that led to one of India's greatest scientific comebacks. Set against the backdrop of a nation rewriting space history, the series captures the emotional and professional challenges behind the mission.

OTT Release Details and Platform

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is set to premiere on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. The streaming platform recently released the trailer, highlighting ISRO's journey of turning setbacks into comebacks. The series is part of Hotstar Specials and promises an honest, grounded portrayal of India's space program and the people behind it.

Prakash Belawadi on Leadership and Failure

Actor Prakash Belawadi, who plays a key role in the series, shared that what attracted him most was the show's sincerity. He said the documentary does not glorify success or hide failure, instead focusing on leadership, accountability, and belief during moments of deep uncertainty. According to him, these rarely seen stories are told with restraint and authenticity, making the project deeply meaningful.

Nakuul Mehta on Resilience and Responsibility

Nakuul Mehta, who leads the series, described Space Gen: Chandrayaan as a transformative experience. He explained that the story is not about the moment of failure, but about what follows-the responsibility, the courage to return, and the determination to rebuild. Playing a character burdened by mistakes yet