Dhurandhar US Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks This NEW Record

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been consistently setting new box office records for about six weeks since its release. The film, which has neared the ₹1300 crore mark worldwide, has reached another milestone in its overseas collection

This Aditya Dhar film has now become the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America, breaking the 9-year-old record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, earning over ₹800 crore net (approx. ₹1000 crore gross).

Despite a West Asia ban, its overseas collection is $32M, mostly from North America. The spy thriller grossed $21M in the US & Canada, a record for any Indian film.

Before Dhurandhar, this record was held by the epic film Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, which earned $20.7 million in North America in 2017.

Dhurandhar surpassed blockbusters in the US. With its $21M earnings, it outpaced films like Kalki 2898 AD ($18.5M), Pathaan ($17.5M), Jawan ($15.6M), and RRR ($15.3M).

Dhurandhar is also the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and currently ranks 13th on the list of highest-grossing Indian films overseas.