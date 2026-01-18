Karnataka BJP To Protest 'Deteriorating Law And Order' On January 17

BJP Announces State-wide Protest

State BJP President BY Vijayendra on Wednesday announced a state-wide protest, led by BJP leaders Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy and slammed Congress over their protest against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Act Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said the party has organised a struggle in Bellary on 17th January against the "deterioration of law and order" in the state.

"Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy are coming on the 17th. There is a state-level struggle. The party has decided to take up all the issues of the state government's failures and corruption and fight across the state. Law and order have deteriorated, so a struggle has been organised in Bellary on the 17th," he stated.

"The BJP has come to the opinion that it is good to march, and today or tomorrow, Delhi leaders will give the green signal," the state president said.

Vijayendra Slams Congress Over 'Misinformation'

On Congress's protest against the VB-G RAM-G Act, he alleged that there have been scams and corruption in the MGNREGA, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "spreading misinformation."

"The Prime Minister is bringing in the VB Ji Ram Ji scheme with good intentions. He is going to make Mahatma Gandhi's dream come true. But since 2006, there have been scams and corruption in the Congress MNREGA. But the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, and CM Siddaramaiah are spreading misinformation," he accused.

Vijayendra further asserted that people have lost trust in the Congress. "But the people's trust in Congress has gone in the state. The Congress is making public statements for the CM's internal quarrel. People who are tired of this are cursing the whole thing," he stated.

Criticism Over German Chancellor's Visit

Speaking on the German Chancellor's visit to the state, left unattended by the CM and DCM, the president stated that, "the German Chancellor said that he will discuss the retention of the CM and DCM chairs on the helipad in Bandra."

German Chancellor Merz had visited the Indian headquarters of German tech major Bosch and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport. (ANI)

