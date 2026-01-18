Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ISRO's Alarming PSLV Failures: Coincidence Or Invisible Sabotage?


2026-01-18 12:35:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

ISRO faces serious questions after the PSLV-C62 mission failed, marking the second consecutive setback involving strategic satellites. With both failures linked to third-stage anomalies, experts are flagging a disturbing pattern. Cyber interference and non-kinetic sabotage are now being discussed as India's space security comes under scrutiny.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110611917



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search