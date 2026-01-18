ISRO's Alarming PSLV Failures: Coincidence Or Invisible Sabotage?

ISRO faces serious questions after the PSLV-C62 mission failed, marking the second consecutive setback involving strategic satellites. With both failures linked to third-stage anomalies, experts are flagging a disturbing pattern. Cyber interference and non-kinetic sabotage are now being discussed as India's space security comes under scrutiny.

