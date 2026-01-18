Ram Charan Blames Rana Daggubati For Poor School Marks Here's What Happened

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has now surpassed many star heroes to become a pan-India star. However, during his school days, another hero was supposedly the reason he got low marks and couldn't grow taller. So, who is that hero?

Chiranjeevi built the 'Mega' image, and his successors, including Ram Charan, continued it with their own talent. Charan is now a pan-India star but blames a hero for his struggles in school.

A past comment by Ram Charan is now viral. He recalled his school days, blaming another hero, Rana, for his short height and poor studies, saying Rana never let him focus in class.

Charan joked, 'I couldn't see the board because tall Rana sat in front of me.' He added that while his mom packed healthy food, Rana had a huge lunch and would eye his tiffin box too.

Rana and Ram Charan have been good friends since 8th grade. Now, both are stars. While Charan is a pan-India hero, Rana is known for choosing diverse and strong character roles.

Ram Charan is focusing on pan-India films. After some setbacks post-RRR, he's determined to deliver a hit. He's now working on a film with director Buchi Babu, followed by one with Sukumar.