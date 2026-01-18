Giriraj Slams Mamata Over 'Bangladeshis', She Blames BJP For 'Deaths'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is shielding illegal Bangladeshis and wants to turn the state into Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee should first explain whose black bag it was that she didn't want to give to the ED. She wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh by relying on Bangladeshis. All the Bangladeshis in the entire country enter from Bengal. All their Aadhaar cards are made in Bengal."

Mamata accuses BJP, ECI of deleting voter names

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll using artificial intelligence on the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Banerjee held the BJP responsible for the alleged deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "84 people died till this morning; 4 died by suicide, 17 lost their lives due to brain stroke or heart stroke after getting SIR notice. The Election Commission should take responsibility for all these deaths. BJP should take responsibility for all these deaths; even Duryodhana and Dushasana should take responsibility for these deaths. Names are deleted through AI on the BJP's instructions. As per our knowledge, there is a plan that people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are entering here and voting in Bengal."

Alleges invention of 'dubious category' for voter hearings

Further, the TMC leader called the ECI's 'logical discrepancies' claim a "dubious category", forcing 1.36 crore voters to face hearings.

"Acting at the behest of the BJP, ECI carried out SIR in Bengal in a reckless and ill-planned manner, resulting in the deletion of nearly 58 lakh names from the electoral rolls. When even this massive purge failed to satisfy the BJP's political objectives, a new and dubious category called 'logical discrepancies' was invented, forcing 1.36 crore voters to face hearings without the Commission even disclosing the complete list of names. Still unsatiated, the BJP has now escalated this assault on democracy by ferrying in people from other states, loading vehicles with thousands of Form 7, and coercively submitting them to engineer the mass deletion of genuine voters," Mamata told reporters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)