Makar Sankranti At Sangam Ghat: Devotees Gather In Prayagraj For Ekadashi Bath

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, large numbers of devotees arrived at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj for the Ekadashi bath. Pilgrims took a holy dip in the Ganga and shared experiences, expressing deep faith, spiritual peace, and belief in divine blessings.

