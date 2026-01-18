WATCH: AP Dhillon, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni Enjoy ATV Ride At Panvel Farmhouse Check Out Their Muddy Looks

While the photos showed AP Dhillon, Salman, and MS Dhoni smiling and posing together, the video from the tour drew the most attention. The video showed the aftermath of an ATV ride that went slightly off course.

Singer AP Dhillon recently shared a video of an exciting day spent with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni at Salman's Panvel estate. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 13), sharing a combination of photographs and videos of the trio in a happy and adventurous attitude.

While the photos showed AP Dhillon, Salman, and MS Dhoni smiling and posing together, the video from the tour drew the most attention. The video showed the aftermath of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) ride that veered slightly off course.

The group looked to have gotten into a little incident on the muddy, rough terrain. In the footage, the ATV is stuck, with mud all over it - and on them. Far from being disturbed, the mood remained positive of the photographs shows AP Dhillon grinning as he sits atop the smashed truck, pleased by the unexpected turn of events. Salman and MS Dhoni both seemed comfortable and upbeat, despite being completely buried in dirt. AP Dhillon added comedy to the scene by captioning the video, "Who do you think crashed it?" followed by a laughing emoji.

The car seen in the images is an A-Thon Ashva 4x4. It is an India-made All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) designed for utility and off-road use, with pricing beginning at Rs 46 lakh. It is positioned as a high-end, purpose-built equipment for agricultural and industrial applications. The ATV was not built for ordinary street driving.