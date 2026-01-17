Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Jamaican Prime Minister Holness

Secretary Rubio's Call With Jamaican Prime Minister Holness


2026-01-17 11:01:19
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Prime Minister Holness to discuss ongoing U.S. assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa and shared regional priorities. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for Jamaica's recovery and reconstruction.

Secretary Rubio thanked Prime Minister Holness for his leadership as a strong and reliable regional security partner. He also congratulated Prime Minister Holness on Jamaica's significant reduction in the number of crimes in 2025 and underscored shared concerns about drug and firearms trafficking, narco-terrorists, and transnational crime, and the importance of continued security cooperation.

MENAFN17012026004514009831ID1110611661



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search