Secretary Rubio's Call With Jamaican Prime Minister Holness

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Prime Minister Holness to discuss ongoing U.S. assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa and shared regional priorities. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for Jamaica's recovery and reconstruction.

Secretary Rubio thanked Prime Minister Holness for his leadership as a strong and reliable regional security partner. He also congratulated Prime Minister Holness on Jamaica's significant reduction in the number of crimes in 2025 and underscored shared concerns about drug and firearms trafficking, narco-terrorists, and transnational crime, and the importance of continued security cooperation.