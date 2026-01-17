

Toolki

Mone

Credit Score

Budgetin

Trave

Contac Abou

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) -US">FBI Warning: The "Quishing" Scam Is Hiding in Parking Meters (Don't Scan It) Skip to content Search for:Latrice Perez Scams January 17, 2026FBI Warning: The“Quishing” Scam Is Hiding in Parking Meters (Don't Scan It)

Pulling into a parking spot downtown, you realize you are running five minutes late for dinner. You rush to the...

Pulling into a parking spot downtown, you realize you are running five minutes late for dinner. You rush to the meter, only to find the coin slot jammed or the card reader looking ancient. Suddenly, a bright, clean QR code sticker appears, saying“Scan to Pay.” It looks convenient and official. Consequently, you pull out your phone, scan it, enter your credit card info on the popping-up website, and head to dinner. Unfortunately, you just handed your credit card details and likely your identity to a scammer halfway across the world. The FBI identifies this“Quishing”-QR code phishing-as a rapidly spreading trap in public spaces.

The Sticker Swap

The brilliance of this scam lies in its simplicity. Criminals do not need to hack the parking meter's software, nor do they need to install complex skimming devices. Instead, they simply print a sticker. Specifically, they generate a QR code leading to a fake website that mimics the city's official parking portal.

Next, scammers walk down the street and slap these stickers over legitimate QR codes or onto meters. In the rush of the moment, drivers rarely check to see if the sticker is peeling or if it looks superimposed. They just scan. Sadly, the barrier to entry for this crime requires only a printer and some adhesive paper.

The Urgency Trap

Scammers understand human psychology perfectly. They know you scan that code because you are in a hurry and worried about getting a ticket. When the fake website loads, it often creates a false sense of urgency. For example, it might say“Processing Fee Increases in 5 Minutes” or show a countdown timer.

This pressure forces your brain to skip verification steps. You likely won't look at the URL or notice that the site resides on a strange domain rather than a.gov or the official app site. Most victims just want to pay and leave. That panic acts as the criminal's greatest tool.

The Financial Headache

Here is the kicker that hurts the most. When a criminal drains your card, you naturally call your bank to dispute the charge. However, the recovery process can be tedious and stressful. Scammers aim to siphon funds quickly, often before you even notice the transaction.

While banks offer fraud protection, reclaiming your money takes time and effort. You might face frozen accounts or lengthy investigations while you wait for a resolution. Preventing the theft is always easier than fighting to get your money back after the damage occurs.

The Malware Payload

Theft is not always just about stealing a credit card number for a one-time charge. Some malicious QR codes may attempt to install malware onto your smartphone. If successful, this software can sit silently in the background, potentially logging your keystrokes or accessing sensitive information.

By the time you realize something is wrong, the damage is often extensive. Attackers aren't just after a parking fee; they want your digital life. That innocent scan creates a vulnerability for your device.

How to Spot the Fake

We must become skeptical of convenience. If you see a QR code on a parking meter, run your finger over it. Ask yourself if it looks like a cheap sticker stuck on top of existing signage. If it feels raised, peels easily, or covers other text, ignore it.

Better yet, do not scan it at all. Download the official parking app for your city directly from the App Store or Google Play. Never trust a link that a physical object gives you. Instead, type the URL yourself. It takes thirty extra seconds, but it saves months of financial cleanup.

Protect Your Wallet

The world is becoming more digital, which means criminals are too. The parking meter is no longer just a metal box; it acts as a potential entry point for theft. Don't let a moment of rushing cost you your peace of mind. Keep your phone in your pocket and look for the coin slot or the official app.

Have you seen suspicious QR stickers in your city? Leave a comment below with the location to help warn other readers in your area about this Quishing scam parking meters threat.