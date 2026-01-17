Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Invited To Join Gaza Board Of Peace

2026-01-17 07:07:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 17 (KUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain said the Kingdom received an invitation from the United States to join the newly-established Board of Peace which will play an essential role in the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.
The Kingdom of Bahrain appreciates US President Donald J. Trump's effort to establish lasting peace, stability, reconstruction and prosperity in the region, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (pickup previous)
