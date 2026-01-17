403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EC Pres.: EU Stands United With Denmark, Greenland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Saturday that the European Union "stands fully united and in complete solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," affirming that "dialogue remains the best path forward, and the EU is committed to building on the process that already began last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States".
In a joint statement with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, von der Leyen said that territorial integrity and sovereignty are "fundamental principles of international law" and are "essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole." She noted that the EU has consistently underlined its shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
She explained that the pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted in cooperation with allies, "responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone," reaffirming the EU's commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region.
The Commission president warned that resorting to tariffs "would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," stressing that Europe "will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty and defending the rules-based international order".
Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on eight European countries namely Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland at a rate of 10 percent on all products exported to the United States, "until an agreement is reached to purchase Greenland in full," as he put it. (end)
arn
In a joint statement with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, von der Leyen said that territorial integrity and sovereignty are "fundamental principles of international law" and are "essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole." She noted that the EU has consistently underlined its shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
She explained that the pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted in cooperation with allies, "responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone," reaffirming the EU's commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region.
The Commission president warned that resorting to tariffs "would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," stressing that Europe "will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty and defending the rules-based international order".
Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on eight European countries namely Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland at a rate of 10 percent on all products exported to the United States, "until an agreement is reached to purchase Greenland in full," as he put it. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment