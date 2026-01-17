403
Nigeria Claims 3Rd Place In AFCON-'25 After Beating Egypt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 in penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the game for the third place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The game, hosted at Mohammad V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday evening, saw Super Eagles' goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali brilliantly saving efforts from Mohamad Salah and Omar Marmoush, allowing Ademola Lookman to settle it despite attempted mind games from Egypt's keeper Mostafa Shobeir.
In the semifinals on Wednesday, Nigeria lost to Morocco 2-4 on spot-kicks while Egypt lost to Senegal 0-1.
The hosts Morocco are set to face Senegal in the final of the continental championship later on Sunday evening. (end)
