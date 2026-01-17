403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3270830 KUWIAT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the commencement of phase two of President Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict.
3270880 MANAMA -- Bahrain receives US invitation to join the Board of Peace that will oversee the implementation of Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict.
3270877 BAGHDAD -- The US military complete their pullout from Ain al-Asad Airbase, allowing the Iraqi forces to take over.
3270814 WASHINGTON -- The White House outlines President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the lineup of the Board of Peace.
3270876 WASHINGTON -- President Trump threatens to impose 10 percent tariff on Denmark and the United Kingdom, as well as six other European nations as of February 1.
3270892 WASHINGTON -- US Central Command conducts a strike in northwest Syria, that killed a militant leader affiliated to Al-Qaeda organization.
3270881 BRUSSELS -- The European Union and the Mercosur bloc ink "a historic" partnership agreement after 25 year-long free trade talks. (end)
