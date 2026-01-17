Utah Senate Democrats Call For Special Session To Support SNAP Recipients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In response to reports of reduced federal SNAP benefits for November, the Utah Senate Democratic Caucus issued the following statement:

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Senate Democratic Caucus is calling on Governor Spencer Cox and legislative leadership to convene a special session to appropriate a portion of the state's rainy-day funds to support Utah families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“With confirmation that the federal government will only partially fund SNAP benefits for November, the timing is imperative for the state to cover the remaining amount for the month and ensure families receive uninterrupted support,” the caucus wrote in a letter to state leaders.

The caucus praised recent efforts to fund the Utah Food Bank but emphasized that the greatest challenge is ensuring food reaches those most in need, particularly in rural Utah communities.

“This issue affects not only the 89,000 Utahns who currently rely on SNAP, but also many others who depend on food banks, including those furloughed by the federal shutdown,” the letter continues.“Direct assistance empowers families to purchase from local businesses and producers. The easiest, most secure, and cost-effective way to do this is by allowing individuals to continue using their existing EBT cards.”

Senate Democrats underscored that this situation represents exactly what the state's rainy-day funds are intended for.

“Food is not a privilege, it's a basic human right,” said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla.“Every family deserves the security of knowing they can feed their children. Utah has the means to step in and ensure no one goes hungry while we wait for federal action.”

