403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Panama's Container Boom Shows How The World Still Depends On Quiet Gatekeepers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Panama's biggest economic story last year was not a headline-grabbing reform. It was a flow. Container traffic climbed to roughly 9.9 million TEUs in 2025, up 3.6%, according to the country's maritime authority. That number is easy to miss, yet it sits under daily life across the Americas.
The hidden engine is transshipment. About 89.22% of container moves were transfers between ships, not local trade. That equals roughly 8.84 million TEUs being swapped and routed onward. Local imports and exports were just over one million TEUs.
Free-zone related activity added 59,668 TEUs. Panama's value is speed, connectivity, and predictable rules for global carriers.
Panama's Container Boom Shows How The World Still Depends On Quiet Gatekeepers
The terminal scoreboard shows how that hub function concentrated gains. Manzanillo International Terminal led volumes with 2,861,352 TEUs, up about 5%. Balboa, on the Pacific side, handled 2,676,768 TEUs, up about 2%.
Colon Container Terminal posted the fastest growth, up 10% to 1,736,582 TEUs. Cristóbal, also operated by Panama Ports Company, rose 9% to 1,210,528 TEUs.
Yet the same data shows friction and sector stress. PSA Panama International Terminal handled about 1,354,708 TEUs, down around 2%.
Bocas Fruit Company fell harder, totaling 75,419 TEUs, down about 53%. Officials also cited more repositioning of empty containers, a classic sign of carriers rebalancing equipment and routes.
Why should anyone outside Panama care. Because hubs set the tempo of supply chains. When Panama runs smoothly, companies need fewer buffers and less emergency shipping.
Freight costs, delivery windows, and inventory planning from Brazil's ports to North American shelves all feel it.
That is why Panama is talking about capacity and expansion, not celebration. The canal authority has described initiatives aimed at adding up to 5 million TEUs per year. It is a competitive warning in polite language: keep investing, or trade will bypass you.
Panama moved 9.9 million TEUs in 2025, a 3.6% rise that signals steady demand for its logistics hub.
Nearly 89.22% of those boxes were transshipped, meaning Panama profits from switching cargo, not consuming it.
Terminal results were mixed, revealing both hard winners and pockets of sharp decline.
Panama's biggest economic story last year was not a headline-grabbing reform. It was a flow. Container traffic climbed to roughly 9.9 million TEUs in 2025, up 3.6%, according to the country's maritime authority. That number is easy to miss, yet it sits under daily life across the Americas.
The hidden engine is transshipment. About 89.22% of container moves were transfers between ships, not local trade. That equals roughly 8.84 million TEUs being swapped and routed onward. Local imports and exports were just over one million TEUs.
Free-zone related activity added 59,668 TEUs. Panama's value is speed, connectivity, and predictable rules for global carriers.
Panama's Container Boom Shows How The World Still Depends On Quiet Gatekeepers
The terminal scoreboard shows how that hub function concentrated gains. Manzanillo International Terminal led volumes with 2,861,352 TEUs, up about 5%. Balboa, on the Pacific side, handled 2,676,768 TEUs, up about 2%.
Colon Container Terminal posted the fastest growth, up 10% to 1,736,582 TEUs. Cristóbal, also operated by Panama Ports Company, rose 9% to 1,210,528 TEUs.
Yet the same data shows friction and sector stress. PSA Panama International Terminal handled about 1,354,708 TEUs, down around 2%.
Bocas Fruit Company fell harder, totaling 75,419 TEUs, down about 53%. Officials also cited more repositioning of empty containers, a classic sign of carriers rebalancing equipment and routes.
Why should anyone outside Panama care. Because hubs set the tempo of supply chains. When Panama runs smoothly, companies need fewer buffers and less emergency shipping.
Freight costs, delivery windows, and inventory planning from Brazil's ports to North American shelves all feel it.
That is why Panama is talking about capacity and expansion, not celebration. The canal authority has described initiatives aimed at adding up to 5 million TEUs per year. It is a competitive warning in polite language: keep investing, or trade will bypass you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment