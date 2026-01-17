Highlights From The Inaugural Eastern Flank Summit

MENAFN - Asia Times) The leaders of the Baltic States, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria met in Helsinki last month for the inaugural Eastern Flank Summit, which produced a joint declaration that can be read here.

They assessed that“Russia's strategic goals remain unchanged: to create a buffer zone stretching from the Arctic region through the Baltic and Black Seas to the Mediterranean.” Accordingly, seeing as how this vast space overlaps with the Eastern Flank, their shared goal is to continue militarizing instead.

To that end, they support“Strengthening the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base” and welcome the new“Eastern Flank Watch” initiative, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for in September together with a complementary“European Drone Wall.”

The Polish and Finnish Prime Ministers said during the summit that their states will jointly lead the Watch. This aligns with President Karol Nawrocki's goal of Poland“building the strength of NATO's Eastern Flank.”