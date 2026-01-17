War Update: 62 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook update on the situation as of 16:00 on Saturday, January 17.

Russian troops shelled the communities of Kliusy, Plokhiv, and Huta Studenetska in Chernihiv region, as well as Iskryskivshchyna and Budky in Sumy region, using artillery and mortars. Rohizne came under an enemy airstrike.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out two airstrikes, dropping eight glide bombs, and conducted 42 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks, with four clashes still ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance near Vovchanski Khutory and toward Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops tried four times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions toward Petropavlivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army carried out six attacks on Defense Forces positions in the areas of Myrne, Zarichne, and toward Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces attacked seven times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have repelled 19 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault actions by Russian troops. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Vyshneve and Zlahoda, with one clash ongoing. Dibrova was hit by an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and toward Varvarivka and Zelene. Five of them are ongoing. Rizdvianka and Zaliznychne once again came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops are building up reserves near Siversk and deploying bases in the Serebrianske Forestry area in preparation for an attempt to seize Dronivka in the Sloviansk sector.