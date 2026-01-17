FM Sybiha Calls On World And IAEA To Pressure Russia To Abandon Plans To Attack Substations Supplying NPP
"According to our intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous strikes on substations that supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Moscow knows no limits in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of power amid freezing winter. We are sharing relevant data with partners, warning of the potentially disastrous consequences," he wrote.Read also: We accelerate agreements on importing additional energy equipment – Zelensky
According to Sybiha, it is time for the world, including the IAEA and major world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that Russia is considering options for striking substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment