FM Sybiha Calls On World And IAEA To Pressure Russia To Abandon Plans To Attack Substations Supplying NPP

This was stated on social media X by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous strikes on substations that supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Moscow knows no limits in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of power amid freezing winter. We are sharing relevant data with partners, warning of the potentially disastrous consequences," he wrote.

We accelerate agreements on importing additional energy equipment

According to Sybiha, it is time for the world, including the IAEA and major world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that Russia is considering options for striking substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

